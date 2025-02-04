Mumbai, February 4: Girona beat Las Palmas 2-1 and ended a four-game losing streak in La Liga. Both teams came into the game needing points after four matches without a win and Girona drew first blood after seven minutes. Abel Ruíz beat the visitor's offside trap and coolly slotted the ball under the advancing goalkeeper. Lamine Yamal Stuns Spectators with Lionel Messi-Like Dribbles to Beat Opposition Defenders During Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

The burly striker missed a chance to double the lead when his penalty was saved on the stroke of halftime. But Colombian winger Yáser Asprilla made it 2-0 after 79 minutes with a fine low shot from the edge of the box.

Fabio Silva scored a consolation goal three minutes later for the visitors. Girona was seventh in the standings while Las Palmas was without a win since before Christmas and two points above the relegation zone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)