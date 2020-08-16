Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to be staged in Goa for the season 2020-21.

The 2020-21 season will start from November and it will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

Also Read | Suresh Raina Family Pics With Wife Priyanka, Daughter Gracia & Son Rio: As the Left-Handed Batsman Retires, Let's Look at Times When He Gave Family Goals!.

"I am delighted to bring the ISL Season 7 to the state of Goa, from where we had left the action last season. Congratulations to the beautiful state of Goa and their passionate fans of football, as they once again become the epicenter of the beautiful game in India," Nita Ambani, Founder, and Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) said in an official statement.

"Over the last six years, ISL has played a key role in helping Indian football find its rightful place in the global arena. In this short period, we have crossed several remarkable milestones - ISL's recent membership of the World League Forum, City Football Group's investment in Mumbai City FC, ATK's merger with Mohun Bagan, and ISL's emergence as the fourth most popular league on social media with 38 million fan interactions, are all indicators of the phenomenal rise of Indian football," she added.

Also Read | Rain/Bad Light Stops Play | ENG 7/1 in 5 Overs | Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates of 2nd Test Day 4: Southampton Forecast Predicts Rain.

FSDL will be working closely with the Sports Authority Of Goa, Goa Football Association, and the State administration to ensure a safe and secure season.

FSDL recently concluded a recce of the available infrastructure in Goa and has drawn up an extensive plan to undertake up-gradation from pitch and drainage refurbishment/maintenance, floodlights, and competition area uplift including players dressing rooms at each of the three stadiums.

The FSDL wishes to provide an individual training pitch to each of the clubs. Ten such training pitches have been identified in Goa, which will see upgrades over the next month before handing it over to the respective clubs.

ISL 2020-21 promises to be one of the most intriguing seasons headlined by the introduction of Kolkata powerhouse ATK Mohun Bagan FC along with a rejuvenated City Football Group-led Mumbai City FC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)