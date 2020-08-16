Cricket fans weren’t even done accepting the fact that MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket when they came across shocking news. Following the footsteps of the former Indian captain, Suresh Raina also bid farewell to his international career. Many speculated Dhoni’s retirement as he didn’t play any professional cricket since the 2019 World Cup. However, Raina’s call caught everyone off-guard as the southpaw was just 33 and was also eyeing a comeback in the national team. Nevertheless, the swashbuckling left-handed batsman enjoyed a sensational run in international cricket and his records speak volumes of his prowess. Along with his determination and skills, family support also played a crucial role in the CSK star’s success. MS Dhoni Retires From International Cricket, Suresh Raina Follows His Footsteps.
On April 3, 2015, the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer tied knots with his childhood friend Priyanka Chaudhary in Delhi. A year later, the couple got blessed with a baby girl who was named Gracia. Earlier this year, Raina became father for the second time as his wife Priyanka gave birth to his son Rio. Well, Raina is certainly a great family man and one can visit his social media page to verify the fact. Time and Time again, the southpaw has been sharing pictures and videos featuring his family members which are nothing but adorable. Recently, in fact, Raina got the names of his wife and children tattooed in his arms. Meanwhile, let’s look back at times when Suresh Raina gave family goals to his fans. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Announce Retirement From International Cricket: 144 vs England and Other Match-Winning Partnerships by the Legendary Duo,
On Wife's Birthday!!
A Big Happy Birthday to my best friend, the only person I would want to see the world with & more importantly the love of my life. My world couldn’t have been more beautiful. It may not always be easy, but we’re better together. With each year, I’ll love you more!🥳💖 Cheers to a fabulous year of vision, dreams & memories. #ItsNiceToBeLovedByYou #MakingMemories
One Family!!
Thank you for standing by me, I feel blessed to have a father like you for always showing your love & being thr for us 🤗 Being a father has been one of the greatest joys. I wish I can forever hold them, kiss them, over & over again .. Gracia & Rio- You inspire us everyday, All my love always! ❤️ #happyfathersday
Ideal Son!!
Special Tattoos!!
Couple Goals!!
Smile Everyday!!
You make everything better🌈 Have a joyful Day ahead! #YouMakeMeSmileEveryday
One With Son!!
Such a curious cat he is! All he wants these days is to explore everything around him.🕉❤️
All Hearts!!
Birthday Pic!!
Lighting Together!!
Another One!!
Well, the left-handed batsman might not wear the blue jersey again. However, he’ll continue to showcase his blitzes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which will get underway on September 19 in UAE. Raina has been practising hard for the tournament and looks determined to guide the Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title.
