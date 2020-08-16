Cricket fans weren’t even done accepting the fact that MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket when they came across shocking news. Following the footsteps of the former Indian captain, Suresh Raina also bid farewell to his international career. Many speculated Dhoni’s retirement as he didn’t play any professional cricket since the 2019 World Cup. However, Raina’s call caught everyone off-guard as the southpaw was just 33 and was also eyeing a comeback in the national team. Nevertheless, the swashbuckling left-handed batsman enjoyed a sensational run in international cricket and his records speak volumes of his prowess. Along with his determination and skills, family support also played a crucial role in the CSK star’s success. MS Dhoni Retires From International Cricket, Suresh Raina Follows His Footsteps.

On April 3, 2015, the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer tied knots with his childhood friend Priyanka Chaudhary in Delhi. A year later, the couple got blessed with a baby girl who was named Gracia. Earlier this year, Raina became father for the second time as his wife Priyanka gave birth to his son Rio. Well, Raina is certainly a great family man and one can visit his social media page to verify the fact. Time and Time again, the southpaw has been sharing pictures and videos featuring his family members which are nothing but adorable. Recently, in fact, Raina got the names of his wife and children tattooed in his arms. Meanwhile, let’s look back at times when Suresh Raina gave family goals to his fans. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Announce Retirement From International Cricket: 144 vs England and Other Match-Winning Partnerships by the Legendary Duo,

On Wife's Birthday!!

One Family!!

Ideal Son!!

Special Tattoos!!

View this post on Instagram They give me a reason to live ❤️🤗✌️ A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Aug 10, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

Couple Goals!!

Smile Everyday!!

View this post on Instagram You make everything better🌈 Have a joyful Day ahead! #YouMakeMeSmileEveryday A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Jun 17, 2020 at 12:50am PDT

One With Son!!

All Hearts!!

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on Jun 5, 2020 at 1:20am PDT

Birthday Pic!!

Lighting Together!!

Another One!!

Well, the left-handed batsman might not wear the blue jersey again. However, he’ll continue to showcase his blitzes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which will get underway on September 19 in UAE. Raina has been practising hard for the tournament and looks determined to guide the Chennai Super Kings to their fourth IPL title.

