Melbourne, Dec 16 (PTI) Sydney Thunder on Friday suffered the humiliation of crashing to the lowest-ever total in the history of T20 cricket after being dismissed for just 15 runs by Adelaide Strikers in a Big Bash match.

Defending 139, Henry Thornton and Wes Agar breathed fire as Thunder's innings collapsed in just 5.5 overs -- the shortest completed innings in men's T20 history, as Adelaide scripted a 124-run win.

Also Read | Liverpool vs AC Milan, Dubai Super Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

While Thornton ran through the top-order en route his five-wicket haul for just three runs, Agar claimed four wickets and Matthew Short snapped one in 30 minutes of mindboggling cricket.

There were five ducks with number 10 batter Brendan Doggett managing four runs, the highest individual score for his team.

Also Read | PSL 2023 Full Squads: Check Players List of Each Team After Pakistan Super League Draft.

Before this match, the infamous record of lowest total in professional T20 cricket was held by Turkey, who were dismissed for 21 by Czech Republic in August 2019 during their 257-run win in Continental Cup.

Earlier, Chris Lynn (36) and Colin de Grandhomme (33) helped Adelaide post 139 for 9 in their stipulated 20 overs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)