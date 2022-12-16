Club friendlies are coming up thick and fast ahead of the beginning of the post-World Cup campaign and it does not get bigger than Liverpool and AC Milan clashing in Dubai. Liverpool lost to Lyon 1-3 in their previous match and what must have concerned Jurgen Klopp is the fact that several first team stars featured in that game. The Reds are currently 6th in the EPL table and have a massive catching up to do in order to feature in the Champions League next season. Opponents AC Milan are second in their domestic league but need Napoli to have a major setback to count themselves in the title race. They lost twice to AC Milan in a single game, once in normal time and then on Penalties to concede the Dubai Cup title. But the experience of playing the EPL leaders would have certainly mattered the most. Liverpool versus AC Milan will start at 9:00 PM IST. Lionel Messi Reacts to Journalist's 'Thank You Captain' Speech After Reaching FIFA World Cup 2022 Final (Watch Video).

Darwin Nunez will return to the Liverpool starting eleven to give the side a lift. He will line up in a front three with Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino. The Reds will have to do without the services of Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho, Allison, Jordan Henderson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold as they participated the World Cup. Naby Keita is a utility player in midfield when fit and needs to take this chance to impress his boss.

Rafael Leao is on a break post his participation in the World Cup while Milan will also have to do without two key players – Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez – who are all set to represent France in the World Cup final on Sunday. Ante Rebic and Divock Origi is key to the Italian team going forward while Sandro Tonali will be looking to dominate the midfield battle. Portugal Part Ways with Fernando Santos After FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final Exit.

Liverpool and AC Milan both like to play an attacking brand of football and there should be goals in this game.

When is Liverpool vs AC Milan, Dubai Super Cup 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool vs AC Milan friendly clash will be played at the Al Maktoum Stadium in UAE on December 16, 2022 (Friday). The game has a start time of 09:00 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Liverpool vs AC Milan, Dubai Super Cup 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of Liverpool vs AC Milan in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of Liverpool vs AC Milan on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Liverpool vs AC Milan, Dubai Super Cup 2022?

Liverpool vs AC Milan, clash will be available on online. For Liverpool vs AC Milan live streaming fans can access the club's official app LFCTV & LFCTV GO to watch the game. For fans in India, the live streaming of the game will be available for the fans on Fancode app.

