Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 8 (ANI): An art installation of star India and Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Shubman Gill was unveiled at Ahmedabad on Sunday at the occasion of his 25th birthday.

The installation was unveiled at Boxpark in Gota, Ahmedabad. Fans also attended the unveiling of art at the venue. The installation will be on display for a week, offering fans an opportunity to be part of Shubman's birthday celebration.

A dedicated wall was also set up for fans where they could write their messages and birthday wishes to Shubman.

GT took to their X handle to unveil the art, stating, "Admin, itna suspense kyun? Isliye. Presenting to you, an art straight from the heart - dedicated to our one and only Captain Gill #AavaDe."

Shubman rose to fame with his performances in the 2018 U19 World Cup, in which he was India's vice-captain, scoring 372 runs in five innings at an average of 124.00, with a century and three fifties. His best score was 102*. He was the 'Player of the Tournament' and a key part of India's title win.

Over the years, he has established himself as a key player for India across all formats. In 25 Tests, he has scored 1,492 runs at an average of 35.52, with four centuries and six fifties in 46 innings. His best score is 128.

ODI is a format that Gill thrives in the most, scoring 2,328 runs in 47 matches at an average of 58.20, with a strike rate of over 101. He has scored six centuries and 13 fifties in 47 innings, with the best score of 208.

In 21 T20Is, Gill has scored 578 runs at an average of 30.42 and a strike rate of over 139, with a century and three half-centuries. His best score is 126*.

In 93 international matches, he has scored 4,398 runs at an average of 43.54, with 11 centuries and 22 fifties. His best score is 208. He is the youngest double centurion in ODIs in men's international cricket. He is also the youngest all-format centurion in men's international cricket.

He was also part of India's 2023 Asia Cup winning team.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gill has enjoyed a fine career as a batter. In 103 matches, he has scored 3,216 runs at an average of 37.83, with four centuries and 20 fifties, with a strike rate of over 135.69. His best score is 129.

Throughout his IPL career, Gill has represented Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2018-21 and GT from 2022-onwards. He has won one IPL title with the Gujarat Titans in 2022. He is the leading-run scorer for GT, with 1,799 runs in 45 matches at an average of 44.97. He has scored four centuries and 10 fifties for the franchise, with the best score of 129.

He won the Orange Cap for most runs in IPL 2023, scoring 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of over 157. He scored three centuries and four fifties, with the best score of 129.

In the ongoing season, Gill captained an IPL franchise for the first time, but the team finished at eighth place with five wins, seven losses and two no-results in 14 matches. In 12 matches, Gill scored 426 runs at an average of 38.72, with a century and two fifties in 12 innings. His best score was 104. (ANI)

