New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

The Titans have brought in pacer Kagiso Rabada in place of Gerald Coetzee.

Also Read | DC vs GT Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Kagiso Rabada Returns For Gujarat Titans.

For the Capitals, Vipraj Nigam replaces Madhav Tiwari while Mustafizur Rahman comes in for Mitchell Starc, who has opted not to return for the remainder of the IPL.

The Teams:

Also Read | Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PZ vs LQ Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul (w), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)