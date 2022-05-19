Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final IPL league game here on Thursday.

GT made one change, bringing in Lockie Fergusson in place of Alzarri Joseph.

RCB too made one change, replacing Mohammed Siraj with Siddarth Kaul.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood.

