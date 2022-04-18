Bhubaneswar, Apr 18 (PTI) Hans Women FC and PIFA Sports will have their eyes set on a maiden Indian Women's League win when they face off here on Tuesday.

Both sides faced defeats in their respective opening games of the season and will be looking to make amends this time.

Hans Women head coach Arun Mishra expressed his thoughts ahead of the game saying: "We will go with a positive and clear mindset. In the last match against SSB Women, we got a very good start, but the result was not in our favour.

"We will continue similarly as we did in our last game and try to maintain till the last minute of the match."

Nirvan Shah, head coach of Mumbai-based PIFA Sports, said: "We will continue playing our style of football with more focus and determination. And we hope the girls gel better as a team and cut down the mistakes."

In addition, he also opined on the threat posed by their opponents in the next game.

"All our opponents are tough in this competition. They are all champions of their respective states and cannot be taken lightly. It will be a good battle for both the teams," he concluded. PTI AH

