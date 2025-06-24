Kolkata, Jun 24 (PTI) Harbour Diamonds clinched a thrilling three-wicket win over Adamas Howrah Warriors to jump to the third place in the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 here on Tuesday.

Both teams now have eight points from six matches, but the Warriors held on to the top spot thanks to a superior net run rate.

Harbour Diamonds, however, have a game in hand, giving them an edge in the race for playoff spots.

Put in to bat, the Howrah Warriors posted a modest 135/8 in their 20 overs.

Shakir Habib Gandhi (29) and Agniswar Das (22 not out) played key roles in anchoring the innings.

For the Diamonds, Pradeep Kumar (2/21) and Vishal Bhati (2/28) were the standout performers with the ball.

Harbour Diamonds chased down the target with four balls to spare.

Subham Sarkar (27 not out off 17 balls) guided the team home in a tense finish, after valuable contributions from Badal Singh Balyan (29), Prayas Ray Barman (28) and Chandrahas Dash (26).

Saksham Sharma and Shreyan Chakraborty picked up two wickets apiece for the Warriors.

Women's T20 League

Rupal Tiwari delivered a stellar all-round performance, scoring 74 off 58 balls and taking 2/7, as Harbour Diamonds cruised to a 49-run win over Rashmi Medinipur Wizards in the women's competition at the JU Second Campus in Salt Lake.

Opting to bat, Harbour Diamonds posted 146/3 in their 20 overs.

Rupal led from the front with a fluent half-century, while Kashish Agarwal (19) and Ankita Barman (19) also chipped in.

Sohini Yadab was the pick of the bowlers for Medinipur, finishing with 2/22.

The Wizards faltered in their chase, losing wickets at regular intervals and folding for 97 in 17.4 overs.

Apart from Rupal's double strike, Priyanka Sarkar (2/30) and Ariktha Manna (2/23) also made key breakthroughs.

