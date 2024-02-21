Zagreb (Croatia), Feb 21 (AP) Ivo Karlovic has officially announced his retirement from tennis after having not played a tournament match in 2.5 years.

The 2.11-meter (6 foot, 11-inch) Croatian said in a post Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter, that "I've had a very gratifying, unorthodox and long career coming from extremely humble beginnings, especially for a tennis player."

Also Read | WPL 2024: 'Key to Winning Titles Is To Come Out on Top in Big Moments' Says Gujarat Giants' Coach Michael Klinger.

The 44-year-old Karlovic — he will turn 45 next week — played his last ATP match in a second-round qualifying loss at Indian Wells, California in October 2021. His last Grand Slam tournament match was a first-round singles loss at the US Open about six weeks earlier.

He finished his 25-year career with eight singles titles and a record of 371 wins, 346 losses and USD 10.1 million in prize money. His highest singles ranking was at No. 14 in August 2008.

Also Read | FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of FCG vs NUFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

His best Grand Slam singles performance was at Wimbledon in 2009, when he advanced to the quarterfinals. He also won the Davis Cup in 2005 with Croatia when it beat Slovakia in the final for the country's first title.

He finished his career with 13,728 aces, second behind John Isner with 14,470. Karlovic has the most aces in a best-of-three-set match with 45 at Halle in 2015 and two weeks later at Wimbledon became the only player to hit at least 40 aces in three consecutive matches.

Six-time Grand Slam singles champion Boris Becker was among those to congratulate Karlovi c on X, calling his serve "the best in tennis." AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)