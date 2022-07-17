Manchester, Jul 17 (PTI) India defeated England by five wickets in the final ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here on Sunday.

Sent into bat, skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60 while opener Jason Roy made 41, as England were bowled out for 259.

Also Read | SL vs PAK 1st Test: Babar Azam's Gritty Hundred Keeps Pakistan Alive After Prabath Jayasuriya's Five-Wicket Haul on Day 2.

For India, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/24, while Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 60.

Chasing 260, Rishabh Pant struck an unbeaten 125 while Pandya made 71, as India overhauled the target in 42.1 overs.

Also Read | Lanka Premier League 2022 Postponed Due to Economic Crisis in Sri Lanka.

Reece Topley again shone bright with the ball, returning with impressive figures of 3/35.

Brief scores:

England 259 all out in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60).

India: 261 for 5 in 42.1 overs (Rishabh Pant 125 not out, Hardik Pandya 71; Reece Topley 3/35).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)