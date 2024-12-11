Dubai [UAE], December 11 (ANI): Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for November 2024 after leading the Men in Green to a historic ODI series victory in Australia.

Rauf was flawless in the three ODIs, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps to his name. He took centre stage as Pakistan celebrated its first ODI series win in Australia in 22 years.

Rauf stood out in November with his blistering pace, claiming an impressive tally of 18 wickets across formats. He edged out strong competition from India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa's rising talent Marco Jansen.

His most remarkable performance came in the second ODI against Australia. With Pakistan trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, Rauf produced a fiery spell in Adelaide, claiming figures of 5/29. His lethal bowling effort restricted the hosts to just 163 runs.

In response, young opener Saim Ayub led Pakistan's charge with a swift 82 off 71 deliveries, striking at 115.49. Abdullah Shafique supported with an unbeaten 64, while skipper Babar Azam sealed the match in style with a six. Pakistan cruised to a dominant 9-wicket victory, setting the stage for a series comeback.

In the series decider, Rauf continued to impress, picking up two crucial wickets. His consistent performances earned him the Player of the Series award as Pakistan secured a famous 2-1 ODI series win.

Rauf's stellar form extended into the subsequent T20Is, where the experienced 31-year-old claimed five more dismissals, including a four-wicket haul in Sydney. Later in November, he added three wickets to his tally during Pakistan's 2-1 ODI series win in Zimbabwe. (ANI)

