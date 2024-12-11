WWE is back once again with an exciting mega event - Saturday Night Main Event 2024. After the Survivor Series WarGames 2024, many storylines were unfinished while some new challengers emerged for the titles. WWE Saturday Night Main Event 2024 will feature most of these title matches and fans will have their year-ender champions for the 2024 season. Although the Saturday Night Main Event 2024 is not part of the PLE, it certainly has a complete entertainment package with high-voltage matches and drama. Check out the WWE Saturday Night Main Event 2024 match cards and schedule below. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio Announces Death of His Father Roberto Gutierrez Sr, Says 'You Did More Than Set the Example of...' (See Post).

Even though the Bloodline headlined most of the WWE main events, WWE Saturday Night 2024 will have title matches that will not feature any of the Bloodline members as of now. Players like Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Liv Morgan, and Bailey will be in action. Check out the match details below.

When and Where is WWE Saturday Night Main Event 2024? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST

Saturday Night's Main Event airs from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. In India, WWE Saturday Night Main Event 2024 will be live on December 15, 2024, and will start at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

WWE Saturday Night Main Event 2024 Match Cards:

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs Kevin Owens:

Fans expected an early faceoff between these two fierce rivals. Kevin Owens’ treatment to ‘the Viper’ angered Cody Rhodes and he took every opportunity to take revenge on KO. It all started at Bash in Berlin. And after Bad Blood, Owens took matters in hand beating down Rhodes in the parking lot. KO gave reasons for his anger as he felt betrayed by Rhodes' temporary alliance with Roman Reigns. While this is a title match, it will also highlight both wrestlers’ journey from friendship to becoming enemies. Zilla Fatu Chooses Roman Reigns’ Bloodline Over Solo Sikoa, Opens Up on His Beef With Solo From Age 8 (Watch Video).

World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest:

Gunther won his match against Damian Priest at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames but Finn Balor interrupted the match to ensure his former partner’s loss. Champ Gunther was annoyed and his match against Balor was set up after multiple altercations between them. But Judgment Day was focusing on Priest more that angered Pearce who later added the former world champion to the match.

Women's World Championship -- Liv Morgan (c) vs Iyo Sky

Iyo Sky was part of the Women’s WarGames winning team but she earned her title shot against the Women’s title way before that. Known for her agility and powerful attack Iyo Sky is seen as a strong challenger for the title. Sky also has momentum over Liv Morgan who might not get much help from her team in the match.

Women's United States Championship -- Bayley or Chelsea Green vs Michin or Tiffany Stratton

On WWE Monday Night Raw, Tiffany Stratton won the triple threat match and booked a place in the WWE Women’s United States championship match at the 2024 Saturday Night Main. SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis unveiled the first women's United States championship and this week's edition of the same will have the second wrestler for the inaugural title in the Women’s division. The challengers from the smackdown are Bayley, Green, Michin. WWE RAW Results Today, December 9: Finn Balor Takes Down Gunther and Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley Defeats Raquel Rodriguez, Drew McIntyre Attacks Sami Zayn and Other Monday Night Raw Results and Highlight.

Sami Zayn vs Drew McIntyre:

The only non-title match confirmed so far for the WWE Saturday Night Main Event 2024 is Sami Zayn vs Drew McIntyre. McIntyre made a surprise return the week after Survivor Series and attacked Zayn with a Brogue Kick. So Zayn called out McIntyre the following week on WWE Raw. Raw general manager Adam Pearce granted Zayn's request for a match with McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2024 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).