Wellington [New Zealand], December 8 (ANI): Skipper Ben Stokes lauded his English side for the dominating victory over New Zealand in the second Test and credited the kncoks of Harry Brook and Ollie Pope for setting up the game for them on the first day itself.

With the massive 323-run win over New Zealand in the second Test in Wellington, England has clinched the three-match series.

Also Read | Will Cole Palmer Play Tonight in Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 Match? Here's the Possibility of England Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Speaking after the match, Stokes said it was an 'amazing' win after being reduced to 40/4 on Day One.

"Amazing to be stood here winning the series after being 40 for 4 on day one. The way Harry Brook and Olllie Pope played on day one set up this game for us...Jacob Bethell has certainly shown us what he's about and shown the world what he's about," Stokes was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Also Read | India vs Bangladesh, Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast: How To Watch IND vs BAN Hockey Match Online on TV Channel?.

He also heaped praise on the English bowling attack and said that they were "exceptional" in the first two matches of the series.

"The bowling performance through the first two matches has been exceptional. Bash today, he did one of those jobs for the team bowling into that ridiculous wind. The way New Zealand came after him and he kept a smile on his face and kept bowling and bowling shows his character," he added.

Recapping the match, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. England could not get the start they wanted and were reduced to 43/4. It was the next generation of England stars, Brook and Ollie Pope, who put England back on track, run by run. A brilliant counter-attack saw them stitch a 174-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Brook smashed his eighth Test ton and second successive ton against the Kiwis, continuing his love affair with the country. He smashed 123 in 115 balls, with 11 fours and five sixes. Also, Pope went on to smash 66 in 78 balls, with seven fours and a six before being the fifth wicket taken by Will O'Rourke (3/49). After Brook's unfortunate run out by Nathan Smith, which caused England to lose the seventh wicket, the visitors were skittled out for just 280 runs in 54.4 overs.

The pick of the bowlers for NZ was all-rounder Nathan Smith (4/86) alongside O'Rourke, who took three wickets. Matt Henry also took two wickets.

In their first innings, the Kiwis could muster only 125 runs as four-fers from Atkinson (4/31) and Carse (4/46) totally demolished NZ. Kane Williamson (37 in 56 balls, with three fours) was the only player to touch the 20-run mark. They trailed by 155 runs. A 35-run partnership for the second wicket by skipper Tom Latham and Williamson was the highlight of the inning.

In their second innings, England did lose Zak Crawley early. However, a 187-run partnership between Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell (96 in 118 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes) helped England back on track and gain a lead. Duckett also missed out on his century, scoring 92 in 112 balls, with six fours and a six. A 95-run partnership followed between Root and Brook (55 in 61 balls, with five fours). A century partnership for the sixth wicket between Root (106 in 130 balls, with 11 fours) and skipper Ben Stokes (49* in 42 balls, with four and two sixes) took England beyond the 400-run mark as they declared at 427/6.

Tim Southee (2/72) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Henry also got two wickets. Glenn Phillips also got a wicket.

With a target of 583 runs to chase, Kiwis crumbled to heaps and half their side was back in the hut for 106 runs. An entertaining 96-run stand followed between wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell (115 in 102 balls, with 13 fours and five sixes) and Nathan (42 in 51 balls, with three fours and two sixes) for the eighth wicket that took the team beyond 200-run mark. However, it was not enough as they were bundled out for 259 runs in 54.2 overs, losing by 323 runs.

Stokes (3/5) was the pick of the bowlers for England, wiping the tail. Carse, Shoaib Bashir and Chris Woakes got two wickets while Atkinson got one.

Brook was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning knocks of 123 and 55. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)