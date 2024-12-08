Chelsea is returning to its former self but playing more aggressively as well. The side has plundered eight goals in the recent two games. Also, they are on the second position in the Premier League points table after a poor start, with a strong goal difference. One of the shining stars of this surge is Cole Palmer. The former Manchester City player has revolutionized the Blues since joining them last season. Enzo Maresca also showed trust in the youngster and played him in most of the games. Manchester United 2-3 Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25: Rasmus Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes’ Goals Not Enough As Ruben Amorim’s Side Loses Back-To-Back Matches

But the manager is not shying away from making some bold changes and decisions when it comes to the league matches. made seven changes against Southampton midweek. The side cruised to a 5-1 win. Nicolas Jackson was given the night off but will be expected to return to the starting XI at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where he scored a hat-trick last season. With this, fans are wondering will Cole Palmer be part of the plans in an upcoming important London Derby – Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match.

Will Cole Palmer Play Tonight in Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 Match?

With Chelsea looking to hold on to the top-four finish after successive poor seasons, Enzo Maresca's tactics and formation worked well for the former champions. Cole Palmer played a vital role in this and found massive fan support. He was not picked for the England national football team matches where the national team manager for the decision. With no injury and suspension news around Cole Palmer, he is expected to be part of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match.

Developing rapidly and delivering great performances matches-after-matches, Cole Palmer is seen as one of the biggest stars for the England national side and also for Chelsea. His ball control, passing, and finishing earned him many praises and a massive fan following.

