The India women's junior hockey team is set to lock horns with Bangladesh in their first match of the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 on Sunday, December 8. Not many days ago, the Indian men's junior hockey team had a remarkable campaign at the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Oman and outclassed Pakistan to lift the title. The Indian women's junior hockey team will look to continue that continental dominance as they clash with Bangladesh. Clubbed with China, Bangladesh, Thailand and Malaysia, a winning start for India will give them a lot of confidence going ahead into the tournament. Read below to get India vs Bangladesh Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 live streaming and telecast details. Men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2024: Team India Lifts Title for Record Fifth Time, Defeat Pakistan 5–3 in Final.

After securing the Women's Junior Asia Cup title for the first time last year, they will look to have a successful title defence. The Indian women's junior hockey team will have Jyoti Singh as the captain. Earlier this year, the India women's hockey senior team had won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 that was held in Bihar, Rajgir.

When is India vs Bangladesh Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India vs Bangladesh Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 is set to be held in Muscat, Oman. The India vs Bangladesh Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 match starts at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Live Telecast of Watch India vs Bangladesh Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in India?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in India. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 on any TV channel in India. For Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 viewing options, read below. Olympians Tie the Knot! India Men's and Women's Hockey Team Players Akashdeep Singh and Monika Malik Get Engaged in Jalandhar.

How to Watch Live Streaming of India vs Bangladesh Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in India?

Hockey India will provide live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 match. Fans in India can watch the India vs Bangladesh Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 live streaming on the Hockey India app. The India vs Bangladesh Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 live streaming will also be available on the HOCKEYOMANOFFIC YouTube channel.

