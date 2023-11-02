New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): The 2023-24 Bundesliga season is in full swing and the campaign's first Der Klassiker is about to unfold with English striker Harry Kane set to feature in his first derby.

As the first Der Klassiker of the season is set to be played on Saturday, the record league title winners Bayern Munich will be going up against arch-rival Borussia Dortmund.

While it's still early in the season, there has been significant talk about Kane's performance, who has made a seamless shift from English top-division football to the Bundesliga. Having already amassed 12 goals and five assists for Bayern Munich, the England captain has been a revelation for the defending champions.

Both the teams are unbeaten in the 2023/24 campaign and the clash between the German Titans will set the tone for the rest of the season which seems to be going down to the wire again after a final matchday title defence last season by Bayern Munich.

So far, the Bavarians have been leading the lot in goals scored with 34 to their name. Dortmund's defence will have their work cut out against a strong attacking line-up comprising players like Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala amongst others.

Kane will be looking to make his mark early after he scored a hattrick against SV Darmstadt helping Bayern Munich to register a thumping 8-0 victory. However, he was an unused substitute in Bayern's shocking exit in the DFB Pokal after suffering a 2-1 defeat against Saarbrucken.

High-flying Bayern Munich scored first with one of their longest-serving player Thomas Muller featuring on the scoresheet. Saarbrucken levelled the game in the added time of the first half and many expected Kane to turn up and clinch the victory.

But he remained on the bench and Marcel Gaus stole away the victory in the final moments of the game. As Bayern eye to bounce back from the shock defeat, Kane will be a crucial figure for the title defenders against arch-rival Dortmund kicking off at Signal Iduna Park at 11 PM IST on Sony Sports Network. (ANI)

