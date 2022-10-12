Mullanpur, Oct 12 (PTI) Spinners Amit Mishra, Rahul Tewatia and left-arm orthodox Nishant Sindhu took three wickets apiece as Haryana crushed Meghalaya by 83 runs in a group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament here on Wednesday.

Batting first, Haryana scored 136/7 on a difficult track with Tewatia making his presence felt with 35 off 19 balls.

In reply, Meghalaya were bundled out for 53 in 14.3 overs with Tewatia (3/4 in 1.3 overs), Mishra (3/10 in 4 overs) and Sindhu (3/15 in 4 overs) sharing the bulk of the spoils.

Chirag Khurana (21) and Dippu Sangma (11) were the only batters to reach double digits.

Brief Scores:

Haryana 136/7 (Rahul Tewatia 35 off 19 balls).

Meghalaya 53 in 14.3 overs (Amit Mishra 3/10, Nishant Sindhu 3/15, Rahul Tewatia 3/4). Haryana won by 83 runs.

Kerala 179/4 (Mohammed Azharuddeen 95 off 47 balls).

Karnataka 126/9 (Mayank Agarwal 0, Devdutt Padikkal 9, Abhinav Manohar 46, Vyshak Chandran 4/11). Kerala won by 53 runs.

