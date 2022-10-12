Namibia will kick-off their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in the opening match of the First Round against Sri Lanka on October 16. This will be only the second time Namibia will participate in a global event. Namibia's previous appearance in an international event was in the T20I World Cup 2021 held in Oman and UAE, where they astonished everyone with their performance after qualifying for the Super 12 stage. With the previous edition's impactful performance, the team is geared up to recreate the show with a blend of some new players while retaining a few from last season, on whom the team still depends on. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Namibia are placed in Group A of the First Round of the T20I World Cup 2022, alongside Sri Lanka, Netherlands and UAE. After an opening clash against Sri Lanka on October 16 at Kardinia Park in Geelong.

Namibia will then square off against the Netherlands on October 18, followed by their last game of round 1 against UAE on October 20. The top two teams from the group in round 1 will advance into the next round, which is the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Namibia Match List T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time in IST Match Venue October 16, 09:30 am Sri Lanka vs Namibia Kardinia Park, Geelong October 18, 09:30 am Namibia vs Netherlands Kardinia Park, Geelong October 20, 01:30 pm Namibia vs UAE Kardinia Park, Geelong

Namibia's 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup 2022 is a good coalition of experienced and young players. Players like Stephen Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, JJ Smit, David Wiese and Jan Frylinck who were part of the squad in the last edition of the T20 World Cup, have been retained for the upcoming tournament as well. Gerhard Erasmus will continue leading the side in the successive T20 World Cup. The Debutants introduced by Namibia in the squad include batter Divan la Cock, Wicketkeeper-batter Lohan Louwrens and pacer Tangeni Lungameni. Team Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squad and Match List: Get SL Cricket Team Schedule in IST and Player Names for Mega TwentyT20 Tournament.

Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2022 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).