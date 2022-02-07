Bengaluru, Feb 7 (PTI) In-form Haryana Steelers will be eager to replicate their collective effort from the previous two outings when they take on Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Tuesday.

Haryana's collective efforts helped them win their last two matches and position themselves as a frontrunner for a Playoff spot.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar No More: Sharmila Tagore Recalls How the Late Legendary Singer Raised Rs 20 Lakh for Indian Cricket Team After They Won World Cup in 1983.

Tamil Thalaivas have endured a mixed season with many ups and downs. But on their day, the team from Tamil Nadu are an unstoppable force marshalled by seasoned defender Surjeet Singh.

The second match of the night will see U Mumba take on table-toppers Patna Pirates. Mumbai will need to beat Patna to stay firmly in contention for a Playoff spot.

Also Read | Sadio Mane Consoles Emotional Mohamed Salah After Senegal Beats Egypt to Clinch the AFCON 2021 Trophy (Watch Video).

Three-time champions Patna will be eyeing another victory to consolidate their position.

With three wins in four matches, Patna will go into the match against U Mumba as favourites. But Fazel Atrachali and his Mumbai men will not be easy pushovers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)