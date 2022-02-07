Last night Senegal went on to beat Egypt and went on to win the finals of AFCON 2021. Senegal beat Egypt on penalties 4-2 at the Paul Biya Stadium, Olembe. Liverpool teammates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah played against each other. Mane plays for Senegal was celebrating with his team after the win and his Liverpool teammate was quite dejected with the defeat. This surely did not go down well with Mane and he was seen consoling Salah. The video of the act went viral on social media. Senegal vs Egypt, AFCON 2021 Final Match Results: Senegal Beats Egypt On Penalties To Win the Final Match.

Liverpool fans were quite happy with the moment and they shared the same on their social media. They praised Sadio Mane for the act. Sadio Mane missed a penalty during the first half of the game but then during penalties, he successfully scored a goal. Mohamed Salah, on the other hand, missed out on the penalty. For now, let's have a look at the video posted by the fans on social media.

Video:

Mane x Salah ❤️ He might have won it for Senegal, but Sadio Mane made sure to console his Liverpool teammate after winning the Africa Cup of Nations 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Usa94tVUIj — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 6, 2022

Talking about the game, Senegal outplayed Egypt in all departments of the match. Senegal dominated the possession by 58 per cent and the rest was handled by Egypt. The home team made 535 passes during the game whereas Egypt made 404 passes during the match.

