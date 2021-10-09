Queensland [Australia], October 9 (ANI): Hours after Australia's win over India in the second T20I, the hosts opening batter Alyssa Healy revealed that Tahlia McGrath has only two sets of gloves and two bats.

Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath held her nerve to beat India by four wickets in a low-scoring thriller at the Carrara Oval. The home side chased the target of 119 in the 19.1 overs to seal the multi-format series with one match to spare.

Former Australian cricketer Mel Jones praised McGrath after the win.

"Tahlia McGrath breakout series with the bat continues with another crucial finishing knock to see Aust clinch the multi format series v India," Jones tweeted.

Reacting to Jones' tweet, Healy said, "And yet she only has 2 sets of gloves and 2 bats cause they won't send her anymore gear."

Jones then said she might start her own gear company and offer McGrath a contract.

"Might start my own line of gear called 'ICE' and offer her a contract... for as much gear as she'd like," Jones in a tweet.

Tahlia McGrath was the architect of this win for Australia as she scored an unbeaten 42, opener Beth Mooney also played a valuable inning of 34 for the home side.

Speaking about her game, McGrath said, "Pretty good feeling. Bowlers set it up for us. The ball was holding up a bit, it was a little tricky but we got over the line. Has been an unreal series and has seen exciting cricket. The conditions have been a little tricky. We will review the whole performance and get ready to roll again."

Australia won the ODI series 2-1, drew the Test and now this win in the second T20I has handed them the series. (ANI)

