After a win in the first game, Sri Lanka would be aiming to put a wrap on the series with another victory as they face Oman in the second T20I on Saturday, October 09. The margin of Sri Lanka's win in the first T20I (19 runs) might not give an accurate picture of how dominant the 2014 champions were. Batting first, they did lose early wickets with Pathum Nissanka (8), Dinesh Chandimal (0) and Kamindu Mendis (0) falling with just 51 runs on the board. But skipper Dasun Shanaka's blistering 51 run-knock off just 24 balls helped Sri Lanka post 162/4. Oman, in response, too lost early wickets and despite fighting knocks from Mohammad Nadeem (32). Ayaan Khan (23) and Naseem Khushi (40), they fell short by 19 runs.Afghanistan Cricket Team Leaves from Kabul for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

This series is providing much-needed match practice for both sides ahead of the T20 World Cup which starts from October 17.India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Stats Comparison; Here’s How the Two Star Batsmen Fare Against Each Other in T20Is

Oman vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

Oman vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2021 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on October 9, 2021 (Saturday) and has a scheduled start time of 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Oman vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of Oman vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2021 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Oman vs Sri Lanka T20I series and they would provide a live telecast of this game.

Oman vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2021 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for Oman vs Sri Lanka T20I series. Sri Lanka vs Oman 2nd T20I 2021 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2021 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).