London, Jan 12 (AP) Arsenal's players are wearing an all-white uniform for its FA Cup third-round match against Manchester United on Sunday as part of the club's continuing campaign against knife crime and youth violence.

The campaign was launched in 2022 and this is the fourth season Arsenal has worn a kit “drained of the club's traditional red” to raise awareness.

Arsenal said the all-white uniform will never be available to buy. The “No More Red” campaign has seen investment in initiatives to create more safe spaces to play soccer and organized activities within the community.

“It's important we continue to invest in safe spaces where we engage young people facing multiple challenges as they navigate their way through their lives. This is where trust is built, and positive relationships develop with our staff," said Freddie Hudson, head of Arsenal in the Community.

“Being part of something positive like No More Red creates an important sense of belonging. The safe spaces and trusted relationships lead to connections and opportunities like volunteering, education and employment." (AP) AM

