Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: It is time for the El Clasico as Real Madrid face Barcelona in the finals of the Supercopa de Espana at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Los Blancos are leading the La Liga title race and have already won the FIFA Intercontinental trophy. Under Carlo Ancelotti, the European champions will now look to add another trophy to their ever-growing list. But Barcelona are no pushovers, particularly when it comes to facing their archrivals. They defeated Athletic Bilbao with ease in the previous round and with players returning from injuries, their recent mini slump could well be over. Real Madrid versus Barcelona will be streamed on the Fancode App from 12:30 AM IST. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final Preview: Key Battles, H2H and More About Supercopa de Espana El Clasico in Jeddah.

Fedrico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Jude Bellingham are doubts for the game for Real Madrid but will likely feature. Kylian Mbappe is all set to lead the attack with Vinicus Jr and Rodrygo on the wings. Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde in a double pivot will try and provide stability to their game’s play. Antonio Rudiger at the back will need to have a good game to keep Barcelona’s attackers at bay.

Dani Olmo and Pau Victor have secured temporary registration with the Spanish FA and hence are in line for a start here. Robert Lewandowski will lead the attack with Gavi at the back. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal will be on the wings and their ability to create from out wide will be crucial. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final: Three Talking Points Ahead of Supercopa de Espana El Clasico in Jeddah.

When Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Spanish Super Cup 2025 is set to witness an epic Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico in the final, on Monday, January 13. The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico Spanish Super Cup 2025 final is scheduled to be played at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and the El Clasico start time is 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Will Vinicius Jr Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Brazilian Star Featuring in Starting XI of El Clasico.

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final on TV?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico Supercopa de Espana 2025 final is unfortunately not going to be available for live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico Spanish Super Cup 2025 final on any TV channel. However, there's an online viewing option for Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico Spanish Super Cup 2025 final. Read below to find out.

How To Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of Supercopa de Espana 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will be able to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico Spanish Super Cup 2025 final live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need to purchase a match pass worth Rs 29 for the same. It will be a keenly contested game with Real Madrid emerging as 3-2 victors at the very end.

