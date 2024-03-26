New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Hockey India (HI) on Tuesday unveiled the much-anticipated list of nominations for the esteemed 6th edition of the Hockey India Annual Awards.

Scheduled to be held on March 31 in the national capital, this year's awards ceremony boasts an unprecedented total prize pool of Rs 7.56 crore.

A total of 32 nominations spanning eight categories have clinched a spot on the shortlist for these annual accolades. These nominees will be lauded for their remarkable contributions to Indian hockey throughout the 2023 calendar year.

Among the highlights, the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year in both men's and women's categories promises a hefty cash prize of Rs 25 lakh each.

Additionally, the Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men) and the Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women), designated for U-21 players, come with a commendable cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each.

Furthermore, noteworthy awards such as the Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year, Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year, Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year, and Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year, carry substantial cash prizes of Rs 5 lakh each.

The ceremony also encompasses special categories such as the Hockey India President Award for Outstanding Achievement 2023 and, the Hockey India Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution 2023, both offering a prize purse of Rs 5 lakh each.

Furthermore, the Hockey India President Award for Umpire/Umpire Manager of the Year 2023, the Hockey India President Award for Technical Official of the Year 2023, and the Best Member Unit Award winners will receive due recognition, accompanied by a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh each.

Notably, the pinnacle of the event, the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award, will carry the most substantial cash purse of Rs 30 lakh, honouring an individual's extraordinary contributions to the sport over the years.

Speaking ahead of the 6th edition of the Hockey India Annual Awards, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dilip Tirkey said, as quoted from Hockey India, "As we unveil the nominations for the 6th edition of the Hockey India Annual Awards, we are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our hockey stars who have shone brightly throughout the 2023 season. Selecting the nominees proved to be a challenging task, given the outstanding performances showcased by both the men's and women's teams in recent times. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the nominees and look forward to the event filled with pride, camaraderie, and celebration of the sport we all hold dear."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "These awards serve as a testament to the dedication, talent, and passion that our athletes, coaches, umpires, and officials bring to the field day in and day out. We are immensely proud of their achievements and extend our best wishes to all the nominees. Moreover, I believe these awards will serve as a powerful incentive for our athletes to strive for excellence and secure further accolades in hockey for our country. We eagerly anticipate the upcoming ceremony where we will come together as a community to applaud their exceptional accomplishments and inspire future generations of hockey enthusiasts."

Nominees for the Hockey India Annual Awards 2023:

Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year - Rs 5,00,000 - Mohith HS, P.R. Sreejesh, Savita and Krishan Bahadur Pathak.

Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year - Rs 5,00,000 - Deep Grace Ekka, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh and Udita. Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year - Rs 5,00,000 - Salima Tete, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh and Navneet Kaur.

Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year - Rs 5,00,000 - Vandana Katariya, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and Mandeep Singh

Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women - Under 21) - Rs 10,00,000 - Vaishnavi Viththal Phalke, Deepika, Deepika Soreng and Sunelita Toppo Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men - Under 21) - Rs 10,00,000 - Uttam Singh, Amir Ali, Vishnukant Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal. Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year (Women) - Rs 25,00,000 - Savita, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya and Navneet Kaur Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year (Men) - Rs 25,00,000 - P.R. Sreejesh, Abhishek, Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh. (ANI)

