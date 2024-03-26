Spain will be facing Brazil at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium with the fixture being the pick of the international friendlies lined up this evening. Spain heads into this contest on the back of a shock defeat suffered at the hands of Colombia. They have had a brilliant Euro qualifying campaign and the team will be eager to bounce back in style, as they prepare for the Euros in the summer. Opponents Brazil ended their multi game losing streak with a much-needed win over England at the Wembley recently. They did not look their usual best against the Three Lions but defended with precision and were largely good on the ball. Spain versus Brazil starts at 2:00 AM IST. ‘I’m Not Going To Leave…’, Vinicius Jr Stands Strong Against Racism, Vows Loyalty to Real Madrid Amid Challenges.

Rodri is available for selection for Spain after missing training owing to personal reasons. Jose Gaya did not feature against Colombia and continues to be absent. Unai Simon is set to return to the starting eleven, where he will replace David Raya. Alvaro Morata will be a formidable presence in the attacking third with Joselu coming on as an impact substitute from the bench.

Richarlison has knee issue and that could prevent the Tottenham Hotspur forward from playing this game. Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr, the attacking duo from Real Madrid, will play a key role in this game due to their quality on the ball. Bruno Guimaraes in midfield will help the team transition from the back to the front while Douglas Luiz tries and maintain the tempo of the game for Brazil.

When Is Spain vs Brazil International Friendly Match 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Spain will cross swords against Brazil in an international football-friendly match on Wednesday, March 27. The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain and it will start at 2:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Former Arsenal, Chelsea Star Ashley Cole Inducted Into Premier League Hall of Fame.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Spain vs Brazil, International Friendly Match 2024?

There would be a live telecast viewing option of this match available on Sony Sports TV Channels. Fans in India hence can get Spain vs Brazil live telecast viewing option on their TV sets. For Spain vs Brazil live stream viewing option details, read below.

Is Spain vs Brazil International Friendly Match 2024, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live stream viewing option of the Spain vs Brazil International Friendly 2024 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans must have a SonyLIV Subscription to view the Spain vs Brazil match on their mobile and TV screens. Spain have not scored in five of their last six games against Brazil and the visitors look like the favourites to win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).