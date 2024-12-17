Brisbane [Australia], December 17 (ANI): Australia's Bureau of Meteorology has said there is a "high chance of showers" on the last day of the Gabba Test being played between India and Australia, according to ESPNcricinfo.

It was a day of some fightback for Team India on the fourth day of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Tasked with the challenge of avoiding a follow-on and a potential innings defeat, half-centuries from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, along with a 39-run stand between Bumrah and Akash Deep, helped India end day four at 252/9, giving them a fighting chance. India are trailing by 193 runs.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said there are "high" chances of rain during late morning and afternoon in Brisbane on Wednesday. They added that the chances of a thunderstorm are possibly severe.

"High chance of showers, most likely in the late morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe," the Bureau of Meteorology said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Speaking at the post-day press conference on Tuesday, India batter KL Rahul shared his exasperation over rain-induced breaks.

"I think I got more tired running up and down from the dressing room than I did being in the middle. It was a challenge for both teams, stopping and starting again. It wasn't easy for us, and I'm sure it wasn't easy for them either. But it is what it is," Rahul said.

In the match, India opted to field first after winning the toss. Day one saw a wicketless 13 overs, but on day two, India made inroads, dismissing Usman Khawaja (21), Nathan McSweeney (9), and Marnus Labuschagne (12), reducing Australia to 75/3.

However, a 241-run partnership between Steve Smith (101 off 190 balls, 10 fours) and Travis Head (152 off 160 balls, 18 fours) swung the momentum back in Australia's favour. Jasprit Bumrah (5/72) eventually broke the stand, sparking a mini-collapse, but Australia still ended day two strongly at 405/7, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) unbeaten.

On day three, Carey's 70 (88 balls, seven fours, two sixes) and Starc's 18 guided Australia to 445 all out in 117.1 overs. Bumrah was India's standout bowler, finishing with figures of 6/76, while Siraj took two wickets, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep chipped in with one each.

India's first innings began poorly as Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Shubman Gill (1), Virat Kohli (3), and Rishabh Pant (9) fell cheaply. However, KL Rahul held firm, finishing day three unbeaten on 33 off 64 balls.

On day four, India showed resilience. Rahul's 84 (139 balls, eight fours) and Ravindra Jadeja's 77 (123 balls, seven fours and a six), coupled with contributions from Akash Deep (27* off 31 balls, two fours and a six) and Jasprit Bumrah (10* off 27 balls, with a six), helped India prevent the follow-on, ending the day at 252/9.

With the series tied at 1-1 and two matches remaining, Australia have an edge in the Test. (ANI)

