Astana [Kazakhstan], June 30 (ANI): India began its campaign at the World Boxing Cup Kazakhstan 2025 on a promising note with Hitesh Gulia and Sachin Siwach with dominant, unanimous wins in their opening preliminary bouts on Monday at the Beeline Arena.

Hitesh, a gold medallist from the Brazil leg, outclassed Olympian Kan Chia-Wei of Chinese Taipei 5:0 in the light middleweight division. Sachin, a bronze winner in Brazil, was equally convincing in his 5:0 win over Canada's Al-Ahmadieh Keoma-Ali in the lightweight category at the Beeline Arena.

In women's competition, Minakshi began her campaign with a clean 5:0 win over Australia's Madeleine Bowen in the light flyweight division, while Muskan edged England's Kerry Davis in a closely contested 3:2 decision in the middleweight category.

The Kazakhstan leg will run until July 7, with over 400 boxers from 31 countries, including Olympians, contesting across 10 weight categories in both men's and women's divisions. India has fielded a 20-member team, according to Olympics.com.

India had claimed six medals at the previous World Boxing Cup leg in Brazil. With the finals set to take place in New Delhi this November, the Astana leg plays a key role in shaping preparations.

In the Brazil leg in April earlier this year, the Indian contingent delivered an impressive performance in their first-ever outing at the Elite level international meet organised by World Boxing, bagging six medals, including a gold and a silver, at Foz Do Iguacu.

Four Indian players bagged bronze medals, including Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (50kg), Manish Rathore (55kg), Sachin (60kg) and Vishal (90kg).

During the tournament, Hitesh became the first Indian boxer to clinch a gold medal in the World Boxing Cup. His opponent, Odel Kamara of England, was injured and couldn't take to the ring in the 70kg finale.

Abhinash Jamwal, the other Indian boxer to reach the final in the 65kg category, gave his best against local favourite Yuri Reis but could not do enough to get a favourable verdict and bagged a silver medal. (ANI)

