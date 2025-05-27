New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will be playing the eliminator in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 30 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) or Gujarat Titans (GT) and it is the reunion of an old, lethal pace bowling duo, an all-timer campaign by one of side's experienced superstars and peaking at the right time which have earned them a spot in the final four.

MI have finished the season with eight wins and six losses, giving them 16 points. They have finished the league stage at fourth spot. The idea of playing an eliminator is risky, but a playoff spot is earned nonetheless. The Blue and Gold brigade is a five-time champion for a reason and knows how to win out of the most difficult situations. Over the years, MI has created an art form out of the idea of 'winning big and fighting hard'.

Also Read | LSG 177/2 in 15.2 Overs | LSG vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Dismisses Mitchell Marsh.

MI's pace unit has taken 70 wickets this season, the most by a team this season. These wickets have come at an average of 22.72, strike rate of 15.7 and an economy rate of 8.64. In all the pace aspects, MI has been a top-performing unit.

The reunion of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, who played a crucial role in the team's fifth title win in 2020, has proven to be a blessing for the franchise. The sight of these two elite pace operators going about their business in the powerplay and death has been a nostalgic one for the fans.

Also Read | On Which Channel England vs West Indies 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch ENG vs WI ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

Boult is the third-highest wicket-taker and MI's top bowler, with 19 scalps in 14 matches at an average of 22.26, economy rate of 8.51 and best figures of 4/26. On the other hand, Bumrah, who missed some matches due to injury, is the fifth-highest wicket-taker at an average of 14.64, economy rate of 6.33 and best figures of 4/22.

Boult and Bumrah have been supported well by skipper Hardik Pandya (13 wickets at an average of 22.00 with best figures of 5/36), Deepak Chahar (11 wickets at an average of 34.18 with best figures of 2/12) and Ashwani Kumar (eight wickets in five matches at an average of 18.62, with best figures of 4/24). Corbin Bosch and PVSN Raju also got a wicket each.

Four of MI's victories out of eight have come while defending a target, by 12 runs, 54 runs, 100 runs and 59 runs.

On six occasions, they restricted their opposition to below 175 runs and won on all occasions.

Coming to batting, it is Suryakumar Yadav who has carried the line-up, with 640 runs in 14 matches and innings at an average of 71.11 and a strike rate of 167.97. He has scored five half-centuries with the best score of 73*. He has been the franchise's top run-getter and overall third, with the next best batters being Ryan Rickelton (388 runs in 14 innings with three fifties) and Rohit Sharma (329 runs in 13 innings with three fifties). He has crossed 25 runs every time he walked to bat, creating a new T20 record.

The all-round experience and versatility of Will Jacks (233 runs in 11 innings with a fifty and six wickets) and Hardik Pandya (187 runs in 10 innings and 13 wickets) has also played a role in MI's success, with Jacks getting two 'Player of the Match' awards.

Overall, with Boult, Bumrah, Suryakumar, Hardik and Rohit putting in substantial contributions, the reunion of 'Class of 2020' has paid off handsomely for MI so far. After winning just one of their first five games, they won six successive matches in a row, earning themselves a playoffs spot. Peaking at the right time helped MI a lot.

Will MI script history and get a record sixth title? Only time will tell. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)