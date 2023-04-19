New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): World No 9 HS Prannoy and former world champion and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will lead the Indian team for the 2023 Sudirman Cup to be played in Suzhou, China from May 14 to 21.

The senior national selection committee, which met in New Delhi on Tuesday, followed the guidelines announced on January 3, 2023 to select a balanced squad with an aim to clinch a first-ever medal in the Mixed Team Championships, as per a Badminton Association of India (BAI) press release.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Jason Holder Replaces Adam Zampa In RR’s Playing XI For Match Against LSG.

Indian men had created history last year by winning the prestigious Thomas Cup and hopes of a potential podium finish were raised further following the bronze-winning performance in the Asian Mixed Team championships earlier this year.

"Sudirman Cup is a prestigious tournament and the selectors have picked the best squad after studying the domestic and international results. We are confident that this team will challenge for a medal this year," said Badminton Association of India secretary Sanjay Mishra.

Also Read | DC vs KKR, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

India are in Group C along with Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Australia and their first task will be to make it to the knock-out stage from a potentially tricky group.

The return of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who missed the Asian Mixed Team event due to injury, will bolster the men's doubles squad while the experienced Ashwini Ponnappa and new partner Tanisha Castro will provide backup to the All England semi-finalists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

Kidambi Srikanth and reigning senior national women's singles champion Anupama Upadhyaya will be the other singles players in the squad.

Indian team:Men's singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Reserve: Lakshya Sen)

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya (Reserve: Aakarshi Kashyap)

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

Women's doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto

Mixed doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Sai Pratheek. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)