Hyderabad, Mar 14 (PTI) Hyderabad defeated Vidarbha by six wickets in the final to emerge champions of Divyang T20 cricket tournament here.

Opting to bat, Vidharbha were all out for just 97 runs in 19.1 overs and Hyderabad then chased down the target with one over remaining.

Also Read | Lionel Messi To Make Barcelona Return? Father Jorge Messi Reportedly Called Up Catalan Giants To Discuss Argentine's Possible Camp Nou Comeback.

The tournament was held here from March 11 to 13.

The trophy of the seven-team tournament was launched by BCCI secretary Jay Shah at Mohali during the 100th Test match of Virat Kohli.

Also Read | West Ham's Ukrainian Striker Andriy Yarmolenko Breaks Down in Tears After Scoring for West Ham Against Aston Villa (Watch Video).

"Slowly and steadily the cricket for Divyang is coming on track. After Panchkula, another tournament was organised within a short time," said Ravi Chauhan, the member of newly formed BCCI's differently-abled cricket committee.

"This really gives a lot of hope within the Divyang community cricket players. We are sure the journey shall continue."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)