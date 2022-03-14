Lionel Messi's tough start to life just keeps getting more difficult. After PSG's Champions League exit with a defeat to Real Madrid, the Argentine and Neymar were ruthlessly booed by fans during their win over Bordeaux in Ligue 1 2021-22. Reports have surfaced that his father Jorge Messi, who is also his agent, has called up Barcelona, discussing a potential return to Camp Nou. Lionel Messi and Neymar Booed by PSG Fans During Their 3–0 Ligue 1 2021–22 Victory Over Bordeaux (Watch Videos)

Messi moved from Barcelona to PSG last summer in a sensational transfer that made headlines all over the world. Despite PSG having one of the deadliest attacking trios in world football--Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, they have once again failed to assert their dominance in European competition. Messi has found it difficult. ever since moving to Parc des Princes last summer.

He has scored two goals in Ligue 1 and five in the Champions League this season. He has found it hard to recreate the form he had when he played for Barcelona and now, it seems that things are only getting tougher for the Argentine. If these reports are true, then Messi's return to Barcelona would be one of football's best ever. But it remains to be seen how this pans out. Since there has been no official communication on this, one cannot confirm this development.

