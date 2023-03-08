Ahmedabad (Gujarat)[India], March 8 (ANI): India will face Australia in the fourth and final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday. A day before the game today the Indian captain Rohit Sharma emphasized on the fact that in the end, the result will depend on the mindset of players rather than skill.

While talking in the pre-match conference the Indian opening batter believes that irrespective of the challenging conditions a batter always has to find his own way of scoring runs. The approach of the player cannot change in a span of three weeks so in the end it is about the strong mindset that a batter appears with.

In the pre-match conference, he said, "We are just trying to figure out more and more methods of coming out on top when the pitches are challenging. Every individual is different so they will find their own way of scoring runs. All these guys have played a lot of cricket you can't change in a span of three weeks. You need to change your mindset you need to adapt to the conditions as soon as possible various approach to your batting and all those kinds of things. It's more than the skills it is mentally how you prepare yourself and how you want to tackle opposition bowlers I feel it is more mental than skills."

"It's important in any test match you play, leave the conditions, outside of India you have to just go and score runs find ways to score runs and that is the talk among the group how challenging the pitches are how much is it turning how much is it seaming and all that. We are trying to keep all of that away. Conditions are there for us to play and you got to find your way to score runs on whatever pitches you play on," said Sharma.

During a series, most of the time a team tries to focus too much on what their opponents are trying to do. Due to this, the players start to hesitate about their approach. But Rohit Sharma believes that his team does not focus on what their opponents are trying to pull off.

"No not really it is a part of their plans I guess you cannot really look too much into what they want to do to us what we want to do to them is more critical in my opinion our focus has always been on that whenever we play the opposition not just Australia any opposition we pay more focus more emphasis on what we want to do out there and not what they are trying to do to us."

"Obviously, as oppositions, you will try and play around with something that takes in all and that. When you have got Jadeja and Axar I dont think you can take much time anyway. They bowl really really quick before the guys are ready to bat those guys are halfway there to bowl so that's probably my take on that," Sharma continued.

India will be keen to win in the last Test match to book their place in the World Test Championship. (ANI)

