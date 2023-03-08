PSG face a tough task as they head to the Allianz Arena to take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16. The Parisians trail the contest 1-0 after a Kingsley Coman goal back at the Parc des Princes had seen Bayern come out on top. Needing to overturn that deficit and win this match, the Ligue 1 giants need to be at nothing but their absolute best against Bayern Munich. The loss of Neymar, who was in form for the remainder of this season, is a massive blow and it would be interesting to see how PSG line-up in this clash. Ahead of this clash, fans might wonder if Lionel Messi will play in this match and in this article, we shall look at that. UEFA To Refund All Liverpool Fans Who Attended the Champions League 2021-22 Final At Paris Against Real Madrid.

Messi had competed in the first leg of this round of 16 tie but could not make an impact on the scoresheet. PSG had four shots on target but failed to get the ball into the Bayern Munich net and on Thursday, they need to play their best brand of football or else face yet another disappointment in the Champions League.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Bayern Munich vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Round of 16 Fixture?

Lionel Messi has been named in the matchday squad for this clash at the Allianz Arena and will play this match. In Neymar’s absence, Messi will team up with France’s star striker Kylian Mbappe up front with the two looking to overturn PSG’s deficit and get the upper hand on the Bavarians. The Argentina World Cup-winning captain was also seen working hard in training sessions with his teammates and he will hope to use his good form and extend PSG’s stay in Europe’s premier club competition. Chelsea 2–0 Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Blues Mount Second Leg Comeback to Enter Quarterfinals (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

PSG’s Matchday Squad against Bayern Munich

Le groupe pour #FCBPSG ! 📋🔴🔵 99 - Donnarumma 2 - Hakimi 4 - Sergio Ramos 5 - Marquinhos 6 - Verratti 7 - Mbappé 8 - Fabian 14 - Juan Bernat 15 - Danilo 16 - Sergio Rico 17 - Vitinha 18 - Renato Sanches 25 - Nuno Mendes 26 - Mukiele 28 - Carlos Soler 29 - Pembélé 30 - Messi 31… https://t.co/9SyD39fgAt — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) March 6, 2023

Messi already has four goals and as many assists in the Champions League this season and he will hope to add to both those tallies with his performance in this game. A lot would rest on his shoulders if the French champions are to get past their German counterparts and enter the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

