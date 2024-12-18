Brisbane, Dec 18 (PTI) Rohit Sharma is the first to admit that his recent batting form has been below par but he continues to "feel good" about his game, providing him hope for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Rohit, who did not play the series opener in Perth due to the birth of his second child, has managed scores of 3, 6 and 10 on the tour. His return to the middle-order after six years to accommodate KL Rahul at the top has made the task even more challenging for him.

Also Read | Ravi Ashwin Retires From Intermational Cricket: Virat Kohli Pays Heartwarming Tribute to India All-Rounder, Says 'His Skill, Match Winning Contributions to Indian Cricket Are Second to None'.

Following the drawn Test at the Gabba, Rohit made an honest assessment of his batting Down Under.

"I have not batted well. There's no harm in accepting that. But I know what's in my mind, how I'm preparing myself. All those boxes are very much ticked. It's just about spending as much time as possible, which I'm pretty sure I'm just there," Rohit said in the post match press conference.

Also Read | Ravichandran Ashwin Announces Retirement From International Cricket: Check Out Legendary All-Rounder's Net Worth, Properties, Endorsements and More.

"As long as my mind, my body, my feet are moving well, I'm pretty happy with how things are panning out for me. Sometimes those numbers can tell you that it's been a while since he's got big runs.

"But for a person like me, it's all about how I feel in my mind, what kind of prep I'm having before each game, and how I'm feeling about myself. That's the most important thing. And I'm feeling good about myself, to be honest. Runs are obviously not showing that, but inside it's a different feeling," he said.

Rohit gets emotional while talking about Ashwin, Rahane, Pujara

=======================================

Though R Ashwin made his international retirement on Wednesday, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, heroes of the previous Australia tour, remain active cricketers and are regular in domestic cricket.

When asked how it feels to lose longtime teammates one after the other, Rohit said players coming and going is part of the game at the highest level and he remains in touch with majority of them.

"We have played so much together. When these guys keep leaving, you do miss them. We are always friends. What can we do (if they retire or are not part of team)... We are not together on tours but we keep meeting.

"I keep meeting Ajinkya as he stays in Bombay. Pujara likes to hide in Rajkot, we don't meet often but we do at times. Ashwin also, he will be with you guys. I am sure we will keep meeting," he said on a lighter note, already predicting a bright future for Ashwin in the media.

Known for speaking from his heart, Rohit soon realised that he might have put himself in trouble by talking about Rahane and Pujara who last played for India in 2023.

"By the way Rahane has not retired (tum marwaoge yaar) you will put me in trouble (by asking such questions). Even Pujara has not retired. They both can come back."

Avoiding follow-on was a little victory for us

===========================

Former Australian cricketers and media questioned India's dressing room celebrations after avoiding the follow-on on Tuesday. But Rohit said there was nothing wrong in celebrating that moment.

"It doesn't matter. I have been here enough number of times to understand what mind games are. From a personal point of view we were behind in the game, it was a little victory for us to avoid that follow on.

"Looking at the weather and where the game was heading, we managed a draw though Australia were ahead.

"It was a little victory for us. There is no harm in celebrating that. We saw two guys (Bumrah and Akash Deep) fighting for the team and we were happy with that," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)