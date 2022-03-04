Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 4 (ANI): The opening round of I-League's resumption will be wrapped up by a mouth-watering clash between RoundGlass Punjab and Churchill Brothers at the Naihati Stadium, West Bengal. The match will be played on Friday.

Speaking about the preparation for the upcoming match, Punjab head coach Ashley Westwood said, "We went for a four weeks break and assembled as early as possible. Before coming here, we had a 2-week preparation period and luckily, all the players are fit to play. We are looking forward to the important match against Churchill Brothers who are one of the contenders to win the title."

Also Read | IND vs SL 1st Test 2022 Day 1 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Reaches Personal Milestones As Hosts Dominate.

On the other hand, Churchill Brothers assistant coach Mathias Costa wants to forget the first game and focus on the next game as he said, " Of course, we played a good first match. However, we didn't get our result due to a lack of finishing. So, we want to create more chances and score goals."

He continued, "The boys are raring to go after the restart. It is always important to get something out of the game. We want to forget the last match and focus on the next to get all three points." (ANI)

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of JFC vs OFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)