India will be pleased with their display on the first day of the Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The hosts are in a dominant position and will look to continue that. They end the day on 357/6 with Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant playing crucial knocks. Sri Lanka were the inferior side on the day but will aim to start fresh tomorrow and get themselves back into the game. IND vs SL Mohali Test: Fan's Prediction Regarding Virat Kohli's Dismissal Comes True and it is Now Going Viral!

After opting to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal gave India a sensational start as they scored briskly. However, Sri Lanka got back into the game by dismissing the duo before the lunch break. But a strong partnership between Vira Kohli and Hanuma Vihari put the hosts in control. Then Rishabh Pant's quick-fire knock took them to a mammoth score on the first day.. Lasith Embuldeniya was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka

IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Stat Highlights

# Rohit Sharma captained India for the first time in Test cricket

# He is India's 35th Test captain

# Rohit Sharma (34y 308d) is the second oldest player to captain India in Test cricket

# Virat Kohli played his 100th Test match

# Kolhi is the 12th Indian to reach the feat

# He is the 71st cricketer to play 100 Test matches for their country

# Virat Kohli completed 8000 runs in Test cricket

# This is Sri Lanka's 300th Test match

# Rishabh Pant was dismissed in the 90s for a fifth time

India are in a great position and will look to continue that on the second day as they aim to move closer to a win and climb up in the World Championship table. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka need to perform better if they are to get back into the game and register their first Test win in India.

