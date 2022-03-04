Jamshedpur FC take on Odisha FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The ISL clash will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on March 04, 2022 (Saturday) as both enter the game with different objectives. Meanwhile, fans searching for Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Jamshedpur FC are the league leaders heading into the final gamewek of the league season and will be aiming for a win to consolidate the spot at the top. A win will all but guarantee a finish as table toppers for Jamshedpur, Meanwhile, Odisha Fc can no longer qualify for the semifinals but will be hoping to cause an upset and end their season with a win.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on March 04, 2022 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the JFC vs OFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

