Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], February 8 (ANI): Gokulam Kerala FC and Mohammedan SC will clash at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Monday, as both sides look to restart their journey into the top half of the I-League table.

Sitting in the 8th position with seven points from five games, the Malabrians would aim nothing short of a win come tomorrow. Although both Dennis Antwi and Philip Adjah have found the net, quelling concerns about goal scoring, the Malabarians still need a winning run in their next matches to propel them into the top half.

Speaking at the virtual pre-match presser, coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese said, "The game against Mohammedan SC is very important. While we were happy with the clean sheet against Real Kashmir, I believe, a draw against them was a negative result for us."

"At this point of the season, we expected to be at the top. However, we have only seven points. All we can do is focus on one game at a time, and the first challenge is getting three points against Mohammedan SC."

He also shared his view on their opponents. "They (Mohammedan SC) are the joint-leaders in defence, conceding just two goals. They have one of the best defensive units that you can find. They have a high defensive line, consisting of the Bangladeshi skipper Jamal Bhuyan, who takes over each part of the defensive line, and wingbacks who recover very fast. I know, it will not be easy to score against them, but we will give it our best."

Mohammedan SC have been stuck in the same boat as the Malabarians. The Black Panthers sit two places above Gokulam in 6th position, separated only by goal difference owing to their superior defensive performances.

Head coach Jose Hevia said, "We are not looking for a draw. We are looking to win. We will focus on our playing style- high press, good combination, attacking from the wings and through the lines. And that is the game plan against Gokulam Kerala FC."

"We are going to carry on and win. Because the offensive mindset of the players is amazing. I only hope that the offensive combinations and moments can be better, so we can score the chances we missed earlier," he added.

Midfielder SK Faiaz, who was also present in the presser said, "We are improving day by day. We drew the last game. Yes, we have had a problem scoring goals, but we are trying our best to score. I believe it is just a matter of one game. Once we win, we will regain our confidence." (ANI)

