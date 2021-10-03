Gold Coast, Oct 3 (PTI) Opener Smriti Mandhana on Sunday said luck favoured her to create history as she became the first Indian woman to score a century in a pink ball Test and that too on the Australian soil for the maiden time in the just-concluded lone Day-Night Test here.

Mandhana, who scored 127 off 216 balls in India's first innings score of 377 for 8 declared, survived at the personal score of 80 when she sliced a full Ellyse Perry delivery straight to Beth Mooney at point but the bowler overstepped giving southpaw a much-needed reprieve.

"Lucky with that no-ball on 80. That sort of cleared my mind after that I've got a chance I've to make it count," Mandhana said after the match ended in a draw due to inclement weather during the first two days of the four-day game.

Mandhana rated her innings in the top three in her career so far.

"It's definitely in the top three (asked to rate this hundred). First time playing a day-night Test, really happy that I gave good pace (start) to the team. Most nervous night I have ever had - after the first day," she said.

The left-handed batter said it was a privilege for her to represent India in Test cricket.

"To wear whites and go into the field is the top-most thing."

India women will now play Australia women in the three-match T20 series starting October 7.

"We just have three days before the T20s. Rest for a day and get back to business with the T20s coming up," Mandhana said.

