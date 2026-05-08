Sports News | ICC Education Programme Fuelling Global Cricket Growth Before Olympics Return

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The International Cricket Council's (ICC) Training and Education (T&E) Programme continues to drive global cricket learning and development, with over 63,000 registered users completing more than 43,000 courses in 14 different languages over the past five years.

Launched in 2021, the T&E Programme's near-universal adoption as a free, high-quality resource has seen it become the ICC's primary mechanism for delivering global education and accreditation, according to a media release by ICC on Friday

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Its participants have come from 110 ICC Member Nations and 69 non-ICC countries, with 109 of 110 ICC Members completing at least one ICC-certified course.

The programme's success was on display at the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, with Craig Williams (Namibia) graduating from the ICC Coaching Level 3 pathway before taking up the head coach role for his country at the tournament.

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The T&E programme is also playing a key role in expanding the game at the grassroots level, particularly through school cricket initiatives and the development of women's cricket worldwide to ensure that everyone has an enjoyable and enriching cricket experience through more and better quality coaches, umpires and pitch curators at all levels of the game.

Through its Criio Cricket Programme, the ICC has trained more than 2,200 teachers and facilitators from over 1,400 schools and engaged 80,000+ participants globally. Delivered across 103 ICC Member countries and 17 non-Member countries, criiio has reached over 725,000 participants in total, with women and girls accounting for 49 per cent of participants.

The growth of women's cricket is further supported by women now making up 44 per cent of ICC Global Master Educators, who are responsible for developing tutors and delivering programmes worldwide.

To further drive global training and education, the ICC is introducing a new Learning Management System (LMS) to the programme.

Accessible via web and mobile applications, it will deliver improved capabilities in data access, management, monitoring, and reporting at the Member level. These enhanced insights will enable Members to develop more effective domestic strategies, track progress, and achieve defined targets.

ICC General Manager, Development, Will Glenwright, said: "The continued growth of cricket globally depends on the strength of our people, systems, and pathways. Through the ICC Training and Education Programme, we are committed to equipping our Members with the tools and knowledge needed to build sustainable and high-performing cricket environments that not only improve the competitiveness of international cricket but also improve the playing experience for all.

"The introduction of the enhanced Learning Management System is an important part of this journey, enabling better access to education and more effective use of data and insights at the Member level. As we look ahead to key milestones, including the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028, strengthening our global workforce and supporting Member development will remain central to our ambitions for the game."

As cricket prepares for its return to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, education and workforce development will play a critical role in supporting global expansion.

In 2025 alone, 21 ICC Members secured funding through their National Olympic Committees, reinforcing the importance of strong, sustainable development systems.

This was further assisted by the ICC's partnership with Olympic Solidarity, which has provided significant support to ICC Members in advancing cricket training and education all over the world.

With the Olympic Games in mind, the ICC aims to have 100 per cent Member adoption and active programme delivery by 2028, as well as over 200,000 course completions and a minimum 25 per cent female participation across all pathways. (ANI)

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