Cristiano Ronaldo Hits 100 Saudi Pro League Goals: Al-Nassr Star Reaches Century Milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved another historic landmark by completing 100 goals in the Saudi Pro League. The milestone came during Al-Nassr's 4-2 victory over Al-Shabab on 7 May 2026. Ronaldo’s goal, his 26th of the current campaign, makes him the first player to score 100 or more goals in three different top-flight domestic leagues.
Cristiano Ronaldo reached another significant milestone in his professional career on Thursday, 7 May 2026, scoring his 100th goal in the Saudi Pro League. The landmark was achieved during Al-Nassr’s 4-2 victory against Al-Shabab, a result that further solidifies the club's position at the top of the league table. The Portuguese forward, who joined the Riyadh-based club in late 2022, reached the century mark in just 105 league appearances. His goal against Al-Shabab also marked his 26th league strike of the 2025–26 season. Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Bot Purge: Football Icon Loses Followers in Meta Cleanup.
A Historic Milestone in Three Leagues for Ronaldo
By completing 100 goals in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has set an unprecedented record in world football. He is now the only player in history to have scored 100 or more goals in three different top-flight domestic leagues, having previously achieved the feat in the Premier League and La Liga.
Since arriving at Al-Nassr, the 41-year-old has maintained a prolific scoring rate, averaging nearly one goal per game in the Saudi Pro League. His total goal tally for Al-Nassr across all competitions now stands at 127 in 145 matches.
Ronaldo Completes 100 Goals in SPL
Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro. The latest addition to the 💯 club. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/QXqs57rjAa
— Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) May 7, 2026
Watch Ronaldo Score his 100th Goal in SPL
Another day, another CR7 goal and it’s a special one as he reaches 100 #RoshnSaudiLeague goals 🐐 pic.twitter.com/URdKF7D1Dl
— Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) May 7, 2026
Match Impact and Title Race
The decisive moment arrived in the 75th minute of the match at the SHG Arena. Ronaldo found the net to extend Al-Nassr’s lead, supported by a hat-trick from teammate Joao Felix. The victory moved Al-Nassr to 82 points after 32 matches, keeping them five points clear of their rivals, Al-Hilal. Did Cristiano Ronaldo Like Virat Kohli's Instagram Post? Here's the Fact Check.
Al-Nassr head coach Jorge Jesus praised the veteran’s contribution following the win, noting his continued offensive threat. The team is now just one victory away from securing the league title, with a high-stakes derby against Al-Hilal scheduled for 12 May 2026.
Sustained Dominance in Saudi Arabia
Ronaldo’s impact on the Saudi Pro League has been consistent since his debut in early 2023. After scoring 14 goals in his initial half-season, he broke the single-season scoring record in 2023–24 by netting 35 goals in 30 games.
In addition to their league ambitions, Al-Nassr remains in contention for silverware on the continental stage. The club is set to face Gamba Osaka in the Asian Champions League Two final on 16 May.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).