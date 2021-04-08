Dubai [UAE], April 8 (ANI): India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad and batter Punam Raut have been nominated by the International Council of Cricket (ICC) for the Player of the Month for March on Thursday. Others in the list include Rashid Khan and Sean Williams in the men's group and Lizelle Lee in the women's group.

Rashid Khan of Afghanistan took 11 wickets as his team won the second Test against Zimbabwe and followed up with six wickets in the 3-0 T20I victory for his side.

In his comeback series, Bhuvneshwar played three ODIs against England where he took 6 wickets with an economy rate of 4.65. He also went on to play five T20Is against them where he took 4 wickets with an economy rate of 6.38. He was the standout bowler on either side in the white-ball series between India and England.

From Zimbabwe, Sean Williams played two Tests against Afghanistan where he scored a total of 264 runs and took 2 wickets. He also went on to play three T20Is against them wherein he scored 45 runs with a strike rate of 128.57.

In women's cricket, Rajeshwari played five ODIs against South Africa and has been India's leading wicket-taker in both the white-ball series with South Africa. She took 8 wickets with an economy rate of 3.56 in the ODIs and in the three T20Is against the same opponent she took 4 wickets with an economy rate of 4.75.

From the South African camp, Lizelle played four ODIs against India where she scored a century and two half-centuries to move to the top of the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings.

Punam played five ODIs against South Africa where she scored a total of 263 runs at 87.66 with a strike rate of 71.66. Punam has been India's top run-scorer in the ODI series against South Africa, scoring a century and two half-centuries in these games.

The three nominees for each of the categories are shortlisted based on on-field performances and overall achievements during the period of that month (the first to the last day of each calendar month).

This shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world. The ICC Voting Academy comprising prominent members of the cricket family including senior journalists, former players, and broadcasters and some members of the ICC Hall of Fame.

The Voting Academy will submit their votes by email and will retain a 90 per cent share of the vote. Additionally, fans registered with the ICC will be able to vote via the ICC website once the shortlisted players are announced and will have a 10 per cent share of the vote. Winners are announced every second Monday of the month on the ICC's digital channels. (ANI)

