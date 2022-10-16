Geelong [Australia], October 16 (ANI): Netherlands avoided a major scare to register a three-wicket win over a spirited UAE in a humdinger of a match at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong on Sunday.

UAE suffered a batting collapse in the final over of its innings to end with just 111 runs, setting a paltry total for the Netherlands. Bas de Leede starred with the ball to help restrict UAE.

Chasing a paltry total of 111 runs the Dutch pair of Max ODowd and Vikramjit Singh walked out at the crease in an attempt to give the Netherlands their first victory of the T20 World Cup. The innings started on an aggressive note with Vikramjit smashing two boundaries in the very first over.

However, the first over was nowhere to indicate what was about to come as the UAE bowling department bowled magnificently to dismiss Vikramjit in the second over and Max ODowd in the sixth over to send both the openers packing within the powerplay.

Vikramjit was dismissed by Basil Hameed 10(7) while ODowd 23(18) saw his timber being disturbed by Junaid Siddique. The Netherlands ended their powerplay at 42-2.

Things got worse for the Dutch team as they kept losing wickets, with batters getting starts but failing to convert them into match-winning knocks.

Bas de Leede 14(18) was dismissed by Karthik Meiyappan in the ninth over, courtesy of a brilliant catch at cover by UAE captain CP Rizwan.

The tight bowling from the UAE bowlers saw the Netherlands batter failing to score freely and send the ball over the ropes as the Dutch team scored 62/3 at the end of the 10 overs.

Colin Ackermann 17(19) was dismissed by Aayan Afzal Khan to keep UAE in the game, instilling belief and enthusiasm in the bowlers despite the low total.

Junaid bowled with fire as the pacer came back in the 14th over to pick up the two most experienced batters in the Dutch lineup. He got rid of Tom Cooper and Roelof van der Merwe bowling wicket to wicket not erring with his line and length.

The UAE team could sniff the victory with the Netherlands six down but captain Scott Edwards and Tim Pringle stitched a crucial match-winning partnership of 27 runs for the seventh wicket to take the team just shy of a win.

The final overs saw lots of ebbs and flows but the Dutch team held their nerve to secure a three-wicket win over a spirited UAE who bowled their hearts out, making a match of almost nothing.

Max ODowd was the highest scorer for the Netherlands scoring 23 of 18 balls. Junaid Siddique bowled brilliantly for UAE picking up three wickets for 24 runs.

Opting to bat first the UAE batter struggled to score against the seaming new ball and could manage just six runs off the first three overs. Muhammad Waseem finally broke the shackles as he smashed two sixes in the fourth over to provide the inning with much-needed impetus.

UAE ended their powerplay with 31 for no loss due to a lack of intent from the batters.

Chirag Suri 12(20) was dismissed by van der Merwe to give the Netherlands its first wicket. UAE ended with 57-1 after 10 overs.

The UAE batters never got going as the Dutch bowlers kept things tight. Their score read 85-2 after 15 overs, scoring at less than run a ball.

With wickets in hand, it seemed that the team would go all out in the end but the UAE batting lineup suffered a major collapse as the team lost its last eight wickets for just 20 runs, ending with 111 runs.

Bas de Leede ended with 3/19 off his three overs while Muhammad Waseem top-scored for UAE with 41 off 47 balls.

Brief Scores: Netherlands 112/7 (Max ODowd 23, Colin Ackermann 17; Junaid Siddique 3/24) vs UAE 111/8 (Muhammad Waseem 41, Vriitya Aravind 18; Bas de Leede) (ANI)

