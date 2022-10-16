Chelsea will be aiming to continue their positive run under Graham Potter when they travel to take on Aston Villa in the latest round of Premier League 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at Villa Park on October 16, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Aston Villa vs Chelsea, EPL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Chelsea Transfer News: Christopher Nkunku Signs Pre-Contract With Blues.

Chelsea have been brilliant under the leadership of Graham Potter as the Blues have won four consecutive games which include two wins over Italian champions AC Milan. They will be aiming to build on that run against Aston Villa, who haven't had the best of starts to their season and are lingering towards the bottom of the table.

When is Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Aston Villa vs Chelsea Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham. The game will be held on October 16, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Chelsea match.

