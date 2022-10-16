After beating East Bengal FC in their opening match, Kerala Blasters would aim to perform well and end up with the same result when they go up against ATK Mohun Bagan. The 2021 finalists easily beat East Bengal in the first match of the season and seemed to have started from where they left off last season. ATK Mohun Bagan on the other hand conceded late to lose to Chennaiyin FC at home and they would be looking for their first points of the season. In terms of confidence, Kerala Blasters would certainly be on top after their dominant show last game. But a side like ATK Mohun Bagan, which possesses many exciting names, cannot be counted out and they are expected to put up a good show. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live

Adrian Luna has been one of Kerala’s most important players since last season and after scoring in the first match, he would aim to continue with his good form as the runners-up from last season eye their first win against Juan Ferrando's side. For ATK Mohun Bagan, striker Manvir Singh has been one of the most consistent performers and the Mariners will need to be at his very best in this match. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

