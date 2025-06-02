Dubai [UAE], June 2 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the venues and dates for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to be held in England.

Hosts England will kick off the extravagant cricket tournament on June 12, which will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The famed Oval in London will host both the semi-finals on June 30 and July 2, respectively, while the final will be held at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on July 5.

The marquee tournament will last 24 days, and 33 matches will be played at seven different venues in England, including Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, The Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, Bristol County Ground in Bristol, and The Oval and Lord's in London.

The 10th edition of the Women's T20 World Cup is the biggest ever, with 12 teams competing for the prestigious trophy. Eight teams have already qualified for the tournament, including hosts England, Australia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, the West Indies, and the defending champions, New Zealand.

Four more teams will confirm their berths through the Qualifier next year. The 12 teams will be split into two groups of six for the group stage, followed by the knockout rounds and finals.

"Fans have shown great support for the women's game in recent years, and I am sure they will start planning for these showpiece events now that they have key dates and venues," ICC Chairman Jay Shah said, as quoted from ICC.

"Women's cricket stands at the forefront of our vision, and we are confident that these two upcoming tournaments will not only sustain the incredible momentum we've built in recent years but lift it to greater heights," he added.

The most recent edition, hosted by Bangladesh in the UAE in 2024, saw New Zealand claim their first-ever title, defeating South Africa by 32 runs in the final. (ANI)

