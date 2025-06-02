Madrid, Jun 2: Atletico Madrid handed Antoine Griezmann a two-year contract extension Monday which could keep the French forward with the club until he's 36. Griezmann's previous contract had a year to run. He scored 19 goals in 53 games in all competitions this season as Atletico placed third in the Spanish league and reached the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. The 34-year-old Griezmann is the club's all-time top scorer with 197 career goals. La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid's Recovery From Penalty Controversy, Newly Boosted Real Madrid and More Things to Look For in Spanish Football League's Last Game Week Ahead of International Break.

Atletico Madrid Extends Antoine Griezmann's Contract

Antoine Griezmann renews until 2027 ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/EZnf99hKAy — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) June 2, 2025

The announcement comes as Griezmann and Atletico prepare for the Club World Cup in the United States. Atletico's first game is June 15 against Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., in the group stage, before playing the Seattle Sounders and Brazil's Botafogo.

